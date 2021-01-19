Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council’s Māori Economic Development Fund Supports Māori Enterprise

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The 2020/21 Māori Economic Development Fund is now open to whānau, hapū, iwi and mātāwaka in Kāpiti to help develop their business or social enterprise.

The grants fund was established in 2013 by the Kāpiti Coast District Council and Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti, providing financial assistance to a range of mana whenua entities such as the Māoriland Film Festival, Ōtaki Manuka Growers Ltd, Kāpiti Island Nature Tours and Toi Matarau Gallery.

Madeleine Young, Māoriland Programme Manager says the funding has supported the Māoriland Charitable Trust to grow the Māoriland Hub into a centre of excellence for Māori film and creative arts.

“Māoriland is a kaupapa and tikanga Māori organisation that is supportive, inclusive, mana enhancing and collaborative. The 2018 funding from Council supported the opening of Toi Matarau Gallery in 2019 which has become a permanent fixture within the Māoriland Hub on Ōtaki’s Main Street,” says Ms Young.

“The gallery is a celebration of Indigenous creativity with a focus on artists from the A.R.T. Confederation - the collective peoples of Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga and Ngāti Toa Rangatira,” says Maakarita Paku, Kaitiaki Toi at Māoriland.

Rupene Waaka, Chair of Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti says economic development is important for Māori, and for all Kāpiti communities.

“In Kāpiti, mana whenua are making a strong economic, environmental, social and cultural contribution at all levels and we want to augment that contribution. A total of $60,000 is available for projects that align to the Māori Economic Development strategy, and we look forward to seeing strong applications come in,” says Mr Waaka.

For more information about the Māori Economic Development strategy, including how to apply for a grant, visit: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant

Applications close 5pm, 5 February 2021.

