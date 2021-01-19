Police Enquiries Ongoing Into Manurewa Dairy Incident

Attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police:

Police are continuing to make enquiries into an aggravated robbery at a dairy on Halsey Road, Manurewa.

The incident occurred yesterday evening at around 6.30pm.

At least two offenders were involved in this incident, one of whom was in possession of a firearm.

The offenders fled the scene in a vehicle after stealing a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, is recovering in hospital in a stable condition.

Police are currently making a number of enquiries to identify and locate those involved.

This is a serious incident and Police want to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated matter.

We have a dedicated team of detectives working to hold those responsible to account.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who witnessed any suspicious activity on Halsey Road yesterday evening is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210118/4401 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

