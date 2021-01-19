Update: Serious Crash - Papamoa Beach, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A teenager has died following a crash between a truck and
a cyclist at the intersection of Papamoa Beach Road and
Sandhurst Drive earlier this afternoon.
The road has
now been reopened.
Enquiries into the circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
