Restricted Fire Season For Otago District’s Central Zone

Otago District Central Zone will move to a restricted fire season effective from 8am Wednesday 20 January.

The central zone includes Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Naseby, Ranfurly, Kurow, Otematata, Omarama and Middlemarch.

There has been a total fire ban in the Otago District Central Zone since 18 December 2020.

However, recent rainfall has reduced the fire danger levels which means the area can now join the rest of the Otago District in a restricted fire season.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Bobby Lamont says the restricted fire season means people in the Otago District Central Zone may be able to light an outdoor fire if they apply for a permit and follow the conditions listed on it.

"Being in a restricted season also gives land managers and contractors the ability to undertake any necessary fire related work on their properties, if they have a fire permit," says Bobby Lamont.

"While we are changing seasons from prohibited to restricted, we still need our communities to remain vigilant about wildfire risks."

"We are likely to see high temperatures and a dryer than usual summer so people should think carefully about the activities they are planning," says Bobby Lamont.

"If the danger is red, keep your tools and machinery in the shed to avoid a spark and starting a fire."

"If you’re planning a fire, make sure to go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the local fire danger and apply for a fire permit."

Fire and Emergency will continue to monitor fire conditions in case changing weather conditions necessitate a move back to a prohibited fire season.

© Scoop Media

