Major Upgrade Of Roslyn Road Begins

Part of Roslyn Road in Levin will be upgraded between now and June.

Horowhenua District Council has appointed Higgins (Levin) as the contractor to upgrade a 300 metre stretch of Roslyn Road starting this week.

Due to the extent of the work, there will be periodic closures of the section of Roslyn Road west of Roslyn Road and Fairfield Road intersection until June 2021.

Horowhenua District Council Development Engineer Joe Fletcher said the upgrade includes:

· installing new bulk stormwater and sewer pipelines

· a new sewer pump station

· upgrading the carriageway

· constructing a shared path

Mr Fletcher said the scale of the works means it will not be practical for the general public to travel through the site at times and therefore there will be periodic road closures.

Higgins has written to residents about the project and asked them to take notice and follow the traffic management each day as it may change from day-to-day.

“Traffic will be diverted via Kennedy Drive. Only Residents will have access to their properties via the Roslyn/Fairfield intersection during this time,” said Mr Fletcher. “There will be periods where the access to properties will be unavailable, however, we will inform affected parties in advance.”

Most of the work will be limited to either the one lane or the other which will result in a Stop-Go or Priority Give Way for residents travelling within the limits of the construction site.

Mr Fletcher said all excavations will be fenced-off and covered at the end of each day however residents should take special care when travelling at the night.

“We hope to keep any disruption to a minimum, and we want to thank the public for their understanding.”

If you have any queries or concerns, please contact Higgins Contractors (Levin) 06 3685528

