Name Release: Papamoa Beach Cyclist Death

Police can now name the teenager who died following a crash between a cyclist and a truck on Sandhurst Drive, Papamoa Beach yesterday, 19 January.

He was 14-year-old Hugo Shaw, of Cambridge.

Police would like to express its sympathy and condolences to his family at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

