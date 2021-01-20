Name Release: Papamoa Beach Cyclist Death
Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 7:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the teenager who died following a
crash between a cyclist and a truck on Sandhurst Drive,
Papamoa Beach yesterday, 19 January.
He was
14-year-old Hugo Shaw, of Cambridge.
Police would like
to express its sympathy and condolences to his family at
this time.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more