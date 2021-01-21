Serious Crash: SH8 Pleasant Point - Cave Highway - Canterbury
Thursday, 21 January 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently in attendance at a serious crash on
State Highway 8 (Pleasant Point - Cave Highway) near
Cave.
Police received the report of a crash involving
a truck and pedestrian just after 9:30am today.
One
person is reported to have suffered serious
injuries.
Officers are assisting with traffic
management, and the road will shortly be closed for a period
of time while a rescue helicopter lands.
Members of
the public are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
