SH8 Re-open Following Crash - Canterbury
Thursday, 21 January 2021, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 8 near Cave has now re-opened following
this morning's fatal crash.
A pedestrian died as a
result of the crash.
The investigation into the
circumstances of the crash continues.
Police thank
members of the public for their cooperation while the road
was
closed.
