Serious Crash, SH2 – Tanners Point - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 21 January 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious
single-vehicle crash on SH2 at Tanners Point in the Western
Bay of Plenty.
Police received a report around 1:20pm
that a car had rolled between Wolseley Road and Bridgman
Lane.
One person has sustained injuries and will be
transported to hospital.
The road will be reduced to
one lane for a time and motorists are advised to expect
delays.
