Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seatbelt And Helmet Could Have Saved Life

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 4:28 pm
Press Release: WorkSafe NZ

If a vehicle’s safety features are compromised, then no one should be driving it.

That’s the message from WorkSafe following the death of a woman who was ejected from a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV), commonly referred to as a side by side. The side by side’s passenger seatbelt didn’t work and the driver’s door had been removed.

Owners of a beef, sheep and deer farm, N.E. Parkes & Sons Limited, appeared in the Nelson District Court on Monday, and were fined $275,000 for failing to ensure the farm vehicle being driven at the time of the incident was safe for use.

WorkSafe’s investigation arose from the fatal incident, where a woman was working as a WOOFer (Willing Workers on Organic Farms) at the time of the incident in exchange for food and accommodation. In June 2018 she was travelling as a passenger on the side by side when the driver lost control and the vehicle fell 13 metres down a hillside.

The woman was ejected from her seat, and the vehicle eventually came to rest on top of her and she died from crushing injuries. The woman driving was also thrown from the vehicle, and suffered minor injuries.

A WorkSafe investigation found one door of the side by side had been removed and that both seatbelts and helmets were not being used, contrary to manufacturer and WorkSafe advice.

The investigation also found that one seatbelt was not working, and the driver’s seatbelt warning system was not working.

“The safety of the vehicle had been compromised,” WorkSafe’s Area Manager Danielle Henry said.

“Safety features fitted to the vehicle had not been maintained. However, the business still allowed workers and visitors to the farm to operate an unsafe vehicle.

“These vehicles are used every day on farms right across the country. They have safety features for a reason and maintenance of these is imperative. If those features aren’t working as they should and you can’t supply appropriate personal protective equipment, then no one should be driving it.”

Notes:

  • N.E. Parkes & Sons Limited was sentenced in the Nelson District Court on Monday 7 December.
  • A fine of $275,000 was imposed.
  • Reparation of $110,535 was ordered.
  • N.E. Parkes & Sons Limited was sentenced under sections 38(1), 48(1) and 48(2)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.
    • Being a PCBU who manages and controls plant at a workplace, namely a Yamaha Wolverine Utility Task Vehicle, and having a duty to ensure so far as is reasonably practicable that the plant is without risks to the health and safety of any person, and did fail to comply with that duty and that failure exposed any individual to a risk of death or serious injury associated with the operation of the Yamaha Wolverine Utility Task Vehicle.
  • S 48(2)(c) carries a maximum fine of $1,500,000.
  • The driver pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing death and was discharged without conviction in August 2018.

© Scoop Media

Find more from WorkSafe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

  • RNZ - Church Defends Decision


    • Survey: Ongoing Work Dissatisfaction

    This year’s CTU work life survey shows the need for a fundamental overhaul of New Zealand’s employment framework says CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges. The survey, which was answered by 1200 respondents, shows more than half of respondents reporting their income has not kept up with the cost of living in the last year, 52% stating their workload has got worse over the period, and 42.6% reporting lower job satisfaction.More>>


Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 