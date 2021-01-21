Name Release: Serious Crash, Wellington Urban Motorway
Thursday, 21 January 2021, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the two people who died following a
crash on the Wellington Urban Motorway on Tuesday
morning.
They were 76-year-old Lisale Foaese and
41-year-old George Foaese, both of Wellington.
Police
would like to express its sympathy and condolences to their
family at the time.
Enquiries into circumstances of
the crash are
ongoing.
