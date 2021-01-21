Name Release: Serious Crash, Wellington Urban Motorway

Police can now name the two people who died following a crash on the Wellington Urban Motorway on Tuesday morning.

They were 76-year-old Lisale Foaese and 41-year-old George Foaese, both of Wellington.

Police would like to express its sympathy and condolences to their family at the time.

Enquiries into circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

