Serious Crash, Whangamata Road, Taupo - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 22 January 2021, 6:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
21 January
One person has died following a crash on
Whangamata Road, Taupo, this morning.
The single-car
crash occurred shortly before 12pm.
The Serious Crash
Unit attended the scene.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
