Fleet Webinar To Focus On Latest Video Tech Developments

Fleet operators are encouraged to attend the latest free fleet safety webinar from Brake, the road safety charity’s Global Fleet Champions initiative, which will focus on developments in video technology and the impact on fleet and road safety.

The webinar, sponsored by MiX Telematics, is part of a series of webinars run through Global Fleet Champions, which shares best practice information and resources for addressing road risk.

Attendance at the webinar is free, and it is open to health & safety staff, fleet managers, senior management staff, and anyone else with responsibility for at-work drivers at their organisation.

Developments in vehicle technology and its impact on safety

Wednesday 17 February, 2pm – 3pm NZDT

Video technology can support a fleet safety programme in a variety of ways, from identifying fatigued or distracted drivers and reducing the risk of incidents, through to providing evidence for investigations and insurance claims in the event of a crash. This technology is continually evolving and can assist fleet managers to mitigate road risk.

This webinar will discuss:

· how video technology is benefiting fleet and road safety, from in-vehicle technology to on-road systems

· the latest developments in video technology and what fleet managers should consider when choosing and implementing such tech

· effective use of data from video and other technology

· examples of how other fleets have implemented such technology

To register, book online, or email info@brake.org.nz. Find out more about the event at: globalfleetchampions.org/events/developments-in-video-technology-and-its-impact-on-safety/.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: “Driving for work is a significant health & safety risk to organisations, so it’s essential that you have relevant policies and procedures in place to address risk. Technology, including video technology, is evolving rapidly, and there are an increasing number of systems available that aim to improve vehicle and driver safety. Knowing what the latest developments are and what to consider when implementing technology can help fleets to ensure they get the most from these systems, helping them to reduce their road risk.”

Brodie Von Berg, Managing Director, MiX Telematics Middle East and Australasia said: “With the increased adoption of AI solutions, fleet operators are demanding evolving technology to provide real-time visibility and control over their fleets and drivers. Monitoring driver behaviour with video telematics increases safety, which leads to fewer incidents and fewer claims. MiX Telematics are proud to work with Brake to share our expertise in how video telematics can be used to provide important context to at-risk driver behaviour and prevent the next incident.”

Organisations can also access more events, webinar recordings and fleet safety resources by joining Global Fleet Champions, Brake’s not-for-profit membership service, sharing good practice in addressing road risk. Free to join, members receive access to resources such as guidance reports and tools for using with drivers, access to Brake’s webinars, information about other Brake events, and the latest road safety research. Find out more and join at www.globalfleetchampions.org.

