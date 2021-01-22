Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fleet Webinar To Focus On Latest Video Tech Developments

Friday, 22 January 2021, 6:20 am
Press Release: Brake NZ

Fleet operators are encouraged to attend the latest free fleet safety webinar from Brake, the road safety charity’s Global Fleet Champions initiative, which will focus on developments in video technology and the impact on fleet and road safety.

The webinar, sponsored by MiX Telematics, is part of a series of webinars run through Global Fleet Champions, which shares best practice information and resources for addressing road risk.

Attendance at the webinar is free, and it is open to health & safety staff, fleet managers, senior management staff, and anyone else with responsibility for at-work drivers at their organisation.

Developments in vehicle technology and its impact on safety

Wednesday 17 February, 2pm – 3pm NZDT

Video technology can support a fleet safety programme in a variety of ways, from identifying fatigued or distracted drivers and reducing the risk of incidents, through to providing evidence for investigations and insurance claims in the event of a crash. This technology is continually evolving and can assist fleet managers to mitigate road risk.

This webinar will discuss:

· how video technology is benefiting fleet and road safety, from in-vehicle technology to on-road systems

· the latest developments in video technology and what fleet managers should consider when choosing and implementing such tech

· effective use of data from video and other technology

· examples of how other fleets have implemented such technology

To register, book online, or email info@brake.org.nz. Find out more about the event at: globalfleetchampions.org/events/developments-in-video-technology-and-its-impact-on-safety/.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: “Driving for work is a significant health & safety risk to organisations, so it’s essential that you have relevant policies and procedures in place to address risk. Technology, including video technology, is evolving rapidly, and there are an increasing number of systems available that aim to improve vehicle and driver safety. Knowing what the latest developments are and what to consider when implementing technology can help fleets to ensure they get the most from these systems, helping them to reduce their road risk.”

Brodie Von Berg, Managing Director, MiX Telematics Middle East and Australasia said: “With the increased adoption of AI solutions, fleet operators are demanding evolving technology to provide real-time visibility and control over their fleets and drivers. Monitoring driver behaviour with video telematics increases safety, which leads to fewer incidents and fewer claims. MiX Telematics are proud to work with Brake to share our expertise in how video telematics can be used to provide important context to at-risk driver behaviour and prevent the next incident.”

Organisations can also access more events, webinar recordings and fleet safety resources by joining Global Fleet Champions, Brake’s not-for-profit membership service, sharing good practice in addressing road risk. Free to join, members receive access to resources such as guidance reports and tools for using with drivers, access to Brake’s webinars, information about other Brake events, and the latest road safety research. Find out more and join at www.globalfleetchampions.org.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

  • RNZ - Church Defends Decision


    • Survey: Ongoing Work Dissatisfaction

    This year’s CTU work life survey shows the need for a fundamental overhaul of New Zealand’s employment framework says CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges. The survey, which was answered by 1200 respondents, shows more than half of respondents reporting their income has not kept up with the cost of living in the last year, 52% stating their workload has got worse over the period, and 42.6% reporting lower job satisfaction.More>>


Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

