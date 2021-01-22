Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Salvation Army Courses Offer Hope For Whānau

Friday, 22 January 2021, 10:07 am
Press Release: Salvation Army

Two Tauranga Salvation Army courses aimed at building resilience and improving their relationships kick off next month.

The Positive Lifestyle Programme and Building Awesome Whānau both begin next month at The Salvation Army on the corner of Cameron Road and 5th Avenue. Tauranga.

The Positive Lifestyle Programme (PLP) offers participants a practical 8-week course in developing skills promoting self-awareness.

“A lot of people are overwhelmed by anger, grief and loss, and just don’t know how to escape these feelings,” says The Tauranga Salvation Army’s Community Ministries Manager Davina Plummer.

“The PLP is a great opportunity to take stock of where they are at and why they do what they do. Often we carry on in life repeating whatever we were raised with or have learnt, and don't have an opportunity to consider the impact of the experiences we have had or to dream and plan our own future goals,” she says.

“This, in turn, leads to happier whānau and optimism for the future.”

Separate women’s and men’s courses are run by a trained facilitator. Topics include stress management, building self-esteem, assertiveness, grief, anger and conflict resolution, and goal setting.

The next women’s course begins on 16 February. The first men’s course of the year will begin in the second term, 2021.

Meanwhile, a course designed to help whānau raising tamariki aged 0-12 years will begin on February 11.

Tiaki Tamariki Māia – Building Awesome Whānau includes practical ideas and positive stories from parents still on the journey with their own tamariki. The course facilitator supports participants in their journey with their whānau. Session topics include building your family on aroha, protecting your whānau, creating boundaries to keep the good stuff in and the bad stuff out, creating and maintaining a positive atmosphere in the home, communication, and living in the big, wide world.

The course is for parents and caregivers and runs over six sessions.

For more information, please contact Tauranga Salvation Army:

Email: tauranga.cm@salvationarmy.org.nz or phone (07) 578 4264 (choose option 3).

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
