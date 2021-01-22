Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taupo Summer Concert – Boat Safety Advice

Friday, 22 January 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are reminding boaties attending the Taupo Summer Concert on 30 January to take care and avoid unsafe, off-limits areas.

This will be the 11th running of the event, which has been successful due to a collaborative approach between Greenstone Entertainment, Taupo District Council, Public Health, Tuwharetoa Maori Trust Board, security providers and all emergency services such as the Taupo Harbour Master (Internal Affairs), Police, Fire and Ambulance.

This collaboration makes for a positive event attended by thousands each year.

At our last event Police were concerned by some of the behaviour in boats anchored in the Waikato River mouth.

This section of the Waikato River is known to be an unpredictable waterway and all agencies would like to ensure the safety of those who listen to the concert in this area.

The Taupo Harbour Master, Heath Cairns, says the area from the two channel markers (red pole and green pole) at the Waikato River mouth, all the way to the control gate, is a restricted anchorage.

“This means boats are not allowed to anchor to the riverbed, waterway or foreshore unless in an emergency or under the Harbour Master’s direction or approval.

Doing so without permission can result in a $200 instant fine,” he says.

In order to ensure the safety of everyone enjoying the Summer Concert we would like to encourage boat owners to contact Mr Cairns to seek approval to be in this area.

Those without permission should expect to be instructed to leave and risk being issued an instant fine.

Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson says Taupo Police want to keep everyone safe.

“There have already been too many tragedies in our waters this summer,” he says.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind those attending to ensure they have a suitable way of getting home.”

Police will have a large presence at this event with a focus on drink-driving.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 