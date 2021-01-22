Taupo Summer Concert – Boat Safety Advice

Police are reminding boaties attending the Taupo Summer Concert on 30 January to take care and avoid unsafe, off-limits areas.

This will be the 11th running of the event, which has been successful due to a collaborative approach between Greenstone Entertainment, Taupo District Council, Public Health, Tuwharetoa Maori Trust Board, security providers and all emergency services such as the Taupo Harbour Master (Internal Affairs), Police, Fire and Ambulance.

This collaboration makes for a positive event attended by thousands each year.

At our last event Police were concerned by some of the behaviour in boats anchored in the Waikato River mouth.

This section of the Waikato River is known to be an unpredictable waterway and all agencies would like to ensure the safety of those who listen to the concert in this area.

The Taupo Harbour Master, Heath Cairns, says the area from the two channel markers (red pole and green pole) at the Waikato River mouth, all the way to the control gate, is a restricted anchorage.

“This means boats are not allowed to anchor to the riverbed, waterway or foreshore unless in an emergency or under the Harbour Master’s direction or approval.

Doing so without permission can result in a $200 instant fine,” he says.

In order to ensure the safety of everyone enjoying the Summer Concert we would like to encourage boat owners to contact Mr Cairns to seek approval to be in this area.

Those without permission should expect to be instructed to leave and risk being issued an instant fine.

Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson says Taupo Police want to keep everyone safe.

“There have already been too many tragedies in our waters this summer,” he says.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind those attending to ensure they have a suitable way of getting home.”

Police will have a large presence at this event with a focus on drink-driving.

