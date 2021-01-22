Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Brown Buttabean Trainers Getting Their Fitness Skills Recognised Through Hands-on Education

Friday, 22 January 2021, 11:29 am
Press Release: Skills Active

Thousands of people have regained their health and fitness with the help of the Brown Buttabean Motivation bootcamp and its founder, Dave Letele. Now BBM is supporting its staff to broaden their horizons with on-job exercise qualifications through Skills Active Aotearoa.

Dave’s story is well-known in the sport and fitness world and among his many thousands of participants. A former professional boxer and league player, he started the online BBM community six years ago, as part of his own efforts to get his life and health back on track.

It exploded into a thriving fitness bootcamp operation, delivering classes across south, west and central Auckland.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, BBM also made the news for distributing food parcels to whānau in need.

The aim of BBM is to get people healthy rather than to turn a profit, and the classes are free to attend. They include advice on healthy living and nutrition, along with a workout.

Many, many thousands of people have come through the free classes, Dave says.

“Pre-Covid, we were getting between 2000 and 2500 every week.

“People come to us for a whole host of reasons really. Health, weight loss, mental health, wanting to be around good people.

“A lot of the time, the 45 to 60 minutes they are with us might be the only time they are around positive people on the same journey.”

He says the BBM motto is ‘No excuses’ – but there is also no judgement at the classes.

“You’ve got people from all walks of life, and all shape and sizes. These people have been through the same struggle. It’s not just about the exercise, it’s the culture that we’ve created.”

BBM has now enrolled its team leaders, who lead the bootcamp classes, into the Skills Active Exercise Foundations (Level 3) programme. About half of the 40-odd trainees have completed their qualification already, with the remainder underway.

To support the zero-cost bootcamps, Dave notes that the team leaders give their time for free.

Gaining the new qualification will help them build on the significant knowledge, skills and professionalism they bring to their classes, he says.

“If you can teach one of our bootcamps, you can teach anything. You might have someone who’s 300kg, training with someone who's really fit, and you’ve got to structure it in a way that everyone is safe and gets a workout.”

Dave wants to see BBM scale up and start working within the health system to reach even more people.

“As we’re looking to work with the government and with district health boards, we need to make sure that our team leaders are certified. It’s about having that piece of paper that shows we are qualified, it just legitimises everything we do, and opens doors,” Dave says.

“My goal is to be all through the health system, and across the country. There is a massive obesity epidemic and we are not going to wait for the government to fix it.”

He adds that for some of his team leaders, the Skills Active programme will be their first formal qualification.

“It’s all about creating pathways to employment for my people. We’re educating them; they are getting skills and a qualification, and as we grow and get contracts within the health system, they will be able to get paid for the work they do.”

Dave says BBM recently commissioned a study by local research firm Impact Lab, which found that for every $1 the NZ government invests in obesity, mental and physical health, the return on investment is $13.50.

“I always say that what we do works, but now we’ve got the research to back it up,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Skills Active on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 