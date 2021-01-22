Police Seeking Vehicle Involved In Te Puke Crash

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle involved in a serious crash in Te Puke yesterday.

At about 12:30pm on Thursday 21 January 2021 Police were alerted to a crash on Te Puke Highway near Collins Lane where a cyclist was hit by a car.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene and drove off in a westerly direction on Te Puke Highway towards Papamoa.

It is possible the vehicle has some damage as a result of the crash.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who has any information about this vehicle or may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P045216833.

