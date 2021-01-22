Tractor Incident, Earnscleugh
Friday, 22 January 2021, 4:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a person has died following an
incident involving a tractor at a rural property in
Earnscleugh near Alexandra today.
Police were alerted
at about 1.50pm.
WorkSafe has been notified.
The
death will be referred to the
Coroner.
