Crash, SH50, Maraekakaho - Eastern

Police are at the scene of a crash on SH50, between Glencoe Station Road and Creek Road, Maraekakaho, where a truck and trailer has rolled.

There were no injuries reported however the road is completely blocked.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while contractors right the truck.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible, and expect delays.

© Scoop Media

