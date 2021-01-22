Crash, SH50, Maraekakaho - Eastern
Friday, 22 January 2021, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a crash on SH50, between
Glencoe Station Road and Creek Road, Maraekakaho, where a
truck and trailer has rolled.
There were no injuries
reported however the road is completely blocked.
The
road is expected to be closed for some time while
contractors right the truck.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area, if possible, and expect
delays.
