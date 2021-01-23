Crash, SH 1 Near Karapiro - Waikato
Saturday, 23 January 2021, 6:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 near Karapiro is closed after a truck and
trailer rolled earlier today.
The crash occurred on
State Highway 1 between Tunakawa Road and Fergusson Gully
Road at 3.40am.
The truck driver sustained moderate
injuries.
Diversions are in place while the truck is
removed and motorists are asked to follow signage in the
area.
