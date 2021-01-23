Power Turned Off - Waikato
Saturday, 23 January 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
As part of work to remove the truck and trailer rolled at
SH1, Karapiro, the power is going to be switched
off.
Residents on SH 1 between Gorton Road and
Fergusson Gully Road can expect this to affect them for a
couple of
hours.
