Serious Crash - Auckland Harbour Bridge - Auckland City
Saturday, 23 January 2021, 8:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a
single vehicle collision on the Auckland Harbour
Bridge.
Police were notified at 7:11 this
evening.
Motorists should expect delays.
More
information will be provided when it becomes
available.
