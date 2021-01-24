Man Dies In River Near Kaitaia
Sunday, 24 January 2021, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died after getting into difficulty in the
Awanui River near Kaitaia today.
Emergency services
were called to the river at 10.40am.
Tragically the
man, aged in his 50s, was located deceased in the river by
emergency services shortly after 11am.
The death will
be referred to the
Coroner.
