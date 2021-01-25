Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

First Aid Double Whammy Wins Omaha Beach SLSC 3rd Place

Monday, 25 January 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Omaha SLSC Surf Lifeguards helped rescue a young boy and his mother in mid-December 2020.

It was a late afternoon in mid-December and families were enjoying the early summer sun at Omaha Beach.

The bucolic scene nearly turned tragic, however, when a child alerted Surf Lifeguards that a second child has been caught out in the water and was struggling to return to shore.

In the time it took the Surf Lifeguards to arrive, the child’s mother – who had minimal swimming ability – had entered the water to try and rescue her son. Five Surf Lifeguards arrived at the scene; three entered the water with tubes and a board while the other two remained on shore to assist.

Both mother and son were brought back to shore and an assessment was made by the team, who discovered that the boy had taken in quite a bit of water. Both mother and son were beginning to show signs of shock. It was also established the mother and other adult family members present had been drinking, making it hard to both get the story straight and confirm how serious the mother’s condition was.

The ambulance was experiencing delays, so the local fire service call-out squad arrived to assist until the ambulance arrived. The boy was taken to Starship Hospital to be monitored overnight and the mother was discharged to family members.

It’s important to note, in this instance, that Patrol Captain Katherine Nicholls & Vice Patrol Captain Sophie Martin had only done a Senior Guard PC course the previous weekend and were managing a young and relatively inexperienced patrol.

The fact that alcohol was involved made management of the scene and family members difficult, especially for younger lifeguards. Three of the guards involved were newly-qualified in November.

bp NZ Managing Director, Matt Elliott says bp is “incredibly proud” to have partnered with Surf Life Saving New Zealand for more than 50 years.

“Since 1968, bp has been proud to stand behind Surf Life Saving New Zealand and its Surf Lifeguards, who consistently put their amazing skills into action to keep us all safer at our beaches.”

As the third-place recipient of bp Rescue of the Month, Omaha Beach SLSC will be recognised with $200-worth of bp gift vouchers.

IF YOU BRING CHILDREN TO THE BEACH

Always keep a close eye on children in or near the water. Keep young children within arms’ reach at all times.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19:Probable Case In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland...

After meeting the final health assessment for release, she left managed isolation on 13 January and travelled home to the Northland region. She lives with one other person who has not been symptomatic, who has been tested and is also isolating while awaiting results...More>>

 

Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 