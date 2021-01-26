Pines Beach fire update #3

25 January

The large scrub fire at Pines Beach near Christchurch is now contained but not controlled.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Bruce Janes says firefighters have done an outstanding job battling the 20 hectare vegetation fire today.

"Our crews fought very bravely to successfully protect houses threatened by the fire so that residents are now being allowed back to their homes." he says.

Two crews will remain at the fire site overnight to continue fighting the fire.

Tomorrow two crews of six will take over the work.

They’ll have a 25 tonne excavator to assist them.

"Two helicopters and a fixed wing water bomber will be also be on standby for this fire if required or any other that might occur in this hot weather."

People are being asked to be extra vigilant about fire danger particularly over the next few days.

There will be no further updates this evening.

© Scoop Media

