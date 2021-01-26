Pines Beach fire update #3
Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 6:40 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
25 January
The large scrub fire at Pines Beach near
Christchurch is now contained but not
controlled.
Principal Rural Fire Officer Bruce Janes says
firefighters have done an outstanding job battling the 20
hectare vegetation fire today.
"Our crews fought very
bravely to successfully protect houses threatened by the
fire so that residents are now being allowed back to their
homes." he says.
Two crews will remain at the fire site
overnight to continue fighting the fire.
Tomorrow two
crews of six will take over the work.
They’ll have a 25
tonne excavator to assist them.
"Two helicopters and a
fixed wing water bomber will be also be on standby for this
fire if required or any other that might occur in this hot
weather."
People are being asked to be extra vigilant
about fire danger particularly over the next few
days.
There will be no further updates this
evening.
© Scoop Media
