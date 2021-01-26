Second Person Charged In Relation To Aggravated Robbery In Northland, Wellington
Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 7:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott:
Police
have arrested and charged a 17-year-old for aggravated
robbery in relation to an incident at Stellin Memorial Park
in Northland, Wellington on 9 January 2021.
The youth
will appear in the Wellington Youth Court
today.
Police's investigation into this incident is
ongoing and further arrests are inevitable.
Two
offenders have now been charged and Police have sufficient
evidence to arrest a third suspect.
Police are also
following strong lines of enquiry in relation to another
offender, who struck the victim with a machete.
This
offender was believed to be wearing a Nomad gang
vest.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19:Probable Case In A Returnee
The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland...
After meeting the final health assessment for release, she left managed isolation on 13 January and travelled home to the Northland region. She lives with one other person who has not been symptomatic, who has been tested and is also isolating while awaiting results...More>>