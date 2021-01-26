Taranaki YMCA Gets Help From NZCT To Improve Recreation Equipment

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) has awarded the Young Men’s Christian Association of Taranaki a grant of $16,418 towards maintaining and improving their recreation services equipment.

Spokesperson Alison Fleming expressed her appreciation. “As part of a not-for-profit organisation, Recreation Services is reliant on 100% fee income to be able to maintain its equipment and keep our facilities and programmes running reliably and safely for our customers. With the help of NZCT, we were able to replace some of our very old equipment and improve services for the community.

“Without that support, we would have been forced to adapt programmes or services to account for this shortfall. COVID-19 has meant Recreation Services had been hard hit financially, leaving us unable to invest in essential new equipment.

"Thank you so much to NZCT. Their continued support means we are able to update our equipment for our Recreation Services to help our members and our community work on their physical and mental wellbeing, which is always of such importance, but especially after a year such as 2020."

© Scoop Media

