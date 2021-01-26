Appeal For Information On Missing Tricycle

Canterbury Police would love to locate this red Gomier 20 inch 6 speed tricycle and return it to its owner.

The trike was stolen from the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust on Ilam Road, Burnside, between 17 December 2020 and 14 January 2021.

The trike is a specialised piece of equipment for a disabled gentleman and makes a huge difference to his daily life.

If anyone has any information which may help us reunite the trike with its owner, please contact Police on 105 and quote file 210115/3505.

Alternatively, the trike can be returned to the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust at 279 Ilam Road.

