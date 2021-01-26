Over $470k Forfeited Following Gisborne Methamphetamine Investigation

Detective Inspector Craig Hamilton, Manager: Asset Recovery Units:

Over $470,000 has been forfeited following an investigation into methamphetamine dealing in Gisborne.

Three people were convicted in Gisborne District Court between November 2019 and February 2020 for their roles in the sale and supply of methamphetamine in Gisborne, investigated by Police as part of Operation Pinyin.

This included Lucky Campbell, who was jailed for over 14 years in December 2019 after pleading guilty to seven charges of possessing methamphetamine for supply.

As part of Operation Pinyin, Police sought the forfeiture of $470,170 cash order under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act (CPRA) from the High Court in Gisborne, and a forfeiture order was granted in December 2020.

The CPRA allows Police to restrain and forfeit assets acquired or derived from the proceeds of crime.

The intention of the CPRA is to prevent, disrupt and deter crime, especially in organised crime and methamphetamine offending.

Money gives criminals power and influence, and removing the profits from crime is an important part of the Police strategy to make New Zealand the safest country.

Asset Recovery Teams play an important role pursuing and seeking the forfeiture of criminally derived income and property.

This is a great result for the Gisborne community as these funds will now be used to fund initiatives to reduce the harm of crime and prevent its occurrence.

We need communities to be vigilant and we encourage the reporting of suspicious financial activities, including information about those who are acquiring property or are living a lifestyle that is inconsistent with their means.

If we can deny criminals the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of their offending or to reinvest those proceeds we will all be safer in our homes, on the roads and in our communities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

