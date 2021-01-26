Charges Brought In Relation To Whangamoa Fatal Crash

A 24-year-old Blenheim woman has been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death in relation to a crash that occurred on 27 September 2020 on State Highway 6, Whangamoa.

She has also been charged with four counts of aggravated careless driving causing injury.

58-year-old Andrew Charles Martin died as a result of the crash, and the road was closed between Nelson and Rai Valley for several hours.

The woman is due to appear in Nelson District Court on 15 February.

As the matter is now before the courts Police are unable to comment further.

