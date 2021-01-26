Wander Up To Baring Head Lighthouse For A Unique Wellington Experience

Baring Head lighthouse complex

Greater Wellington is inviting the community to wander up to the iconic Baring Head lighthouse, learn about its history, and take in the views as part of Baring Head Taiao Open Day this Saturday.

After a walk, bike or shuttle ride to the top, visitors will enjoy stunning views of rough and rugged coastlines, lush native forests, and the Wellington harbour.

Greater Wellington Councillor Prue Lamason is looking forward to attending the Open Day, which is a jewel in the crown of Greater Wellington’s summer events calendar.

“This event is always a big hit with the community, and it’s easy to see why. Baring Head is a location that’s absolutely brimming with beauty and history – it’s home to the only lighthouse compound in New Zealand that has retained its original condition over the years, so it’s full of untold history,” she says.

To help bring this history to life, the Friends of Baring Head will be on hand to share stories about the reserve’s unique past, and the present efforts to preserve and restore this site.

NIWA’s clean air station is another piece of living history to be found at Baring Head – it’s been there since 1972, making it the longest running continuous CO2 measurement in the Southern Hemisphere.

People are encouraged to register their interest to attend Baring Head Taiao Open Day on Facebook.

The Open Day is part of Greater Wellington’s summer programme which features 24 events across the region, including festivals, guided forest walks, snorkelling, mountain biking, movies at the park and more.

“There’s a lot of talk about making the most out of our own backyards since we can’t presently travel overseas, but with so many great events on, staying local doesn’t feel like a compromise,” says Cr Lamason.

For a full list of Greater Wellington summer events, visit: www.gwsummer.com

