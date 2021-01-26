Sudden Death At Piha Beach
Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and emergency services are in attendance at a
sudden death at Piha Beach following a report of a
drowning.
The incident was reported to Police just
before 5pm.
Medical assistance was provided at the
scene but unfortunately the person has since died.
The
person's death will be referred to the
Coroner.
