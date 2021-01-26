Update - Eastern Bay Of Plenty Homicide

The 35-year-old man charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the death of Wipatene Mason has now also been charged with murder.

Mr Mason died on 26 December following an incident in Nukuhou, which occurred on 24 December.

The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on 10 February.

