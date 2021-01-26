Update - Eastern Bay Of Plenty Homicide
Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The 35-year-old man charged with wounding with intent to
cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the death of
Wipatene Mason has now also been charged with
murder.
Mr Mason died on 26 December following an
incident in Nukuhou, which occurred on 24
December.
The man is due to appear in Tauranga
District Court on 10
February.
