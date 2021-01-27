Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pool Redevelopment Project Underway

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 7:38 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

BUILDING contractors begin work on a new change room and toilet block this week, as part of the $46 million redevelopment of Gisborne’s Olympic Pool Complex.

The completed facility will be a modern, year-round, temperature-controlled aquatic centre the whole community can enjoy.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says the project has been a long time in the making and it’s fantastic to see construction underway.

“We’re excited to be partnering with our contractors from within and outside the district as we work together to create this lively and stunning community space.”

The new outdoor change room and toilet block is being built between the existing therapy pool and toddler’s pool. It features change areas as well as showers and toilets. The building and its surrounds integrate modern and traditional features in the design.

Ngai Tāwhiri hapū is providing cultural guidance for the project and continues to pay careful attention to the relationship of the building, to the land and the people of Te Tairāwhiti.

The Government is funding $40m towards the pool redevelopment as part of the COVID-19 response fund. Council has committed $5.65m to the project and work continues to source alternative funding.

Contractors onsite this week include staff from East Coast Bobcat Services, Electrinet and McMillan and Lockwood. Construction fencing will be erected around the worksite to ensure the safety of the public and workers during building.

Pool users are advised that the pool’s off-road carpark will be fenced-off for contractors to use as they access the complex through a side gate. There is still plenty of angle parking along Centennial Marine Drive and at the Midway Beach carpark.

For more information on the Olympic Pool redevelopment project, visit our websit

