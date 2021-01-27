Major Blenheim Sewerage Upgrade Works Ramp Up

It would take 5,250 steps to walk the new sewer mains currently being laid in northern Blenheim.

Major works to upgrade the sewerage network started in late October last year and will continue across multiple sites in stages this year.

The project involves almost 4km of gravity and pressure sewer mains, and the replacement of three pump stations at McLauchlan Street, Budge Street and Bomford Street. Bomford Street will replace the current Nelson Street pump station.

Contractors are continuing work in Fulton Street and this should be completed by the end of February. Work is also underway at the Budge Street and McLaughlan Street Pump Station sites.

They have also started replacing the sewer main in McLauchlan St in front of Marlborough Girls College.

“The contract requires the sewers in front of both Marlborough Girls College and Bohally Intermediate to be installed outside of the school term to minimize nuisance to the school and avoid the peak traffic periods during school drop off and pick-ups,” said the Council’s Assets & Services Manager Richard Coningham.

“This work is progressing well, and it is expected the work in front of the girls’ college will be completed before the start of the school term. The Bohally Intermediate frontage will likely be installed during the next school holidays,” he said.

The $13.7m infrastructure upgrade, awarded to Schick Civil Construction, will provide for future residential growth of up to 700 homes and should be completed by early 2022.

The upgrade will increase the network’s capacity, reduce the effects of inflow from stormwater and infiltration of ground-water on the sewer network, and reduce the frequency of sewer overflows.

© Scoop Media

