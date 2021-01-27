Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Into Palmerston North Arrest

Police acknowledge the IPCA's report which found Police were justified in using force while carrying out an arrest in Palmerston North.

Police attempted to arrest a man in January 2020 for breach of bail, the man fled from Police and resisted arrest by attacking one of the officers.

The man was unaffected by the tactical methods officers used to subdue him.

The IPCA found that the officers who attended were justified given the out-of-the-ordinary circumstances.

"While using force to carry out an arrest is not something Police takes lightly, in some circumstances it is necessary to ensure the safety of the officers and the public," says Acting District Commander, Inspector Nigel Allan.

