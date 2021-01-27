Should We Make Korikori Green A Street For People?

Korikori Green, a road in Rototuna North connecting North City Road and Kimbrae Drive, could soon be closed to through traffic.

Hamilton City Council constructed Korikori Green alongside Korikori Park, which opened in February 2020, providing access and parking to the park. It also provides a link between the Rototuna high schools, the surrounds to the north-east of the village and the soon to be built Rototuna Village.

Hamiltonians can now have their say on whether a section of Korikori Green is declared a pedestrian mall. A pedestrian mall is a street for people, meaning you can still walk, cycle, scooter or park on Korikori Green, but through vehicle access would be restricted, except when events are taking place in the park and surrounding areas.

“When constructed it was anticipated that Korikori Green would be a ‘park lane’ to service the park and not expected to operate as a key link, or become a rat run, in the road network,” says Robyn Denton, City Transportation Operations Team Leader.

“To restrict through traffic, we need to declare a section of Korikori Green a pedestrian mall under the Local Government Act 1974. This closure will allow the community to safely access the recreational and social opportunities of Korikori Park, along with walking and biking facilities in the area,” says Denton.

A raised pedestrian platform with electronic bollards midway along Korikori Green provides a link between two cul-de-sacs. The bollards have remained down since the road was constructed. To close Korikori Green, the bollards will be kept raised. They can be lowered when vehicles need access to the park, such as when there are large sports events.

A 30km/h speed limit was introduced in early November 2020 to slow traffic and support the high numbers of pedestrians and cyclists that move through this area already.

“It’s expected these numbers will grow as the Rototuna Village develops, so this proposed change aligns with the village developments and supports the overall vision of developing an attractive and sustainable community in Rototuna,” says Denton.

Other examples of pedestrian malls in Hamilton include Garden Place, which is closed to through traffic 24/7, and Commerce Street in Frankton, which is closed to through traffic when markets are taking place.

Feedback on this proposed change is open until Sunday 28 February.

You can read more about the Rototuna Village developments here.

© Scoop Media

