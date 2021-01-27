Appeal For Information Following Series Of Incidents In Whakatāne

Inspector Stuart Nightingale, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander:

A 31-year-old man is in custody following a series of incidents yesterday in Whakatāne, Bay of Plenty.

He has been charged with a number of serious offences and appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today, where he was remanded in custody until 24 February 2021.

Police responded to a complaint from a member of the public concerning the man and his manner of driving in the Hillcrest area of Whakatāne at about 2.00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A series of incidents followed in the Whakatāne CBD, during which time several vehicles are believed to have been stolen or damaged.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Quay Street, Whakatāne Aquatic Centre and recreation ground, Victoria Avenue, Pak N Save car park or the Whakatāne CBD areas yesterday afternoon.

Similarly, if your car or other property was damaged as a result of this incident, please also get in touch.

Information can be provided in person at the Whakatāne Police Station, by calling 105, or visiting 105.police.govt.nz and quoting file number 210125/5538.

Now that the matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further.

