Scanning Essential To Containing COVID

Mayor Phil Goff is urging Aucklanders to continue scanning with the NZ COVID Tracer app and practising good hand hygiene in light of the new COVID-19 cases that have been detected in the city.

“I understand that this is unsettling and not how any of us wanted to start 2021,” said Mayor Goff this evening.

“We had hoped to leave COVID-19 behind in 2020 but the reality is that we will be at risk from the virus for some time yet. As the gateway city for New Zealand, the chance of another outbreak was always present.

“Aucklanders, out of anyone in the country, know how to beat this virus – we have done it multiple times and we are going to do it again.

“I know this is frustrating, but I want to ask Aucklanders to do what is needed to defeat COVID-19 again.

“Scan, scan, scan. I cannot emphasise enough how much scanning needs to be ramped up. Use the app to record your movements and turn on the Bluetooth tracing function.

“Wash your hands regularly and stay home and get a test if you feel sick.

“Please remember you only need to get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been present at locations identified by the Ministry of Health.

“And remember it is still a requirement to wear masks on public transport,” said Mayor Goff.

Decisions around events over the Auckland Anniversary Day long weekend will be made in the next two to three days based on advice from the Ministry of Health.

