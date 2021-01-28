Welcome Aboard! Auckland Dockline Trams Set To Return To Auckland Waterfront

The iconic Dockline Trams of Wynyard Quarter are set to return to the waterfront this Waitangi Weekend* and will be in action over the remainder of the 36th America’s Cup and beyond.

The announcement comes thanks to a new partnership between the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) and Panuku Development Auckland, Auckland Council’s urban regeneration agency.

The agreement, for an initial period of up to three years including regular reviews, will see MOTAT operate the tramway, providing its considerable tram expertise, drivers and other resources and support to ensure that the tramway runs smoothly.

For a small fare, the trams will take passengers on 1.5km loop of Wynyard Quarter along Jellicoe, Halsey, Gaunt and Daldy Streets. When operating, the heritage trams will run at regular intervals from 10am – 4pm on Sundays, long weekends and public holidays** and provide live commentary on the sights, attractions and history of the area.

MOTAT Director and Chief Executive, Michael Frawley says, “It’s a very special moment for MOTAT to be able to support the Auckland Dockline Tramway, Panuku and the council.

“MOTAT has considerable tramway experience as well as a talented team of drivers, who are excited to share and educate the public on the heritage and operation of these beautiful machines.

“From a child’s first tram ride, to the nostalgia experienced by older generations, a tram ride is a fantastic way to experience the joys of Auckland’s spectacular waterfront and the exciting events and activities happening over summer.”

The cost of traveling on the tram will be deliberately kept low, with all-day tickets priced at $2.00 for an adult and $1.00 for a child. Seniors with a SuperGold Card and under-five-year-olds ride for free.

Over the America’s Cup racing and celebrations, MOTAT is encouraging those who ride the Auckland Dockline Tram to visit MOTAT to see their fleet of trams, heritage transport and other examples of Kiwi innovation, so keep your tickets and redeem them at MOTAT against the standard general admission price***.

* Subject to licencing and certification approval by relevant authorities.

** To ensure the overall safety of the public, trams may not operate if there is heavy foot traffic in the area. More information will be available at motat.nz/experiences/auckland-dockline-tram

*** Offer for duration of the month of the 36th America’s Cup.



History of Tram’s in Auckland:

The original Auckland tramway system opened on November 17, 1902. Prior to the tramway system closing down in December 1956, trams ventured to and from City Depot in Gaunt Street, now home to the NZ Bus Depot, one of two depots that housed the city's 256 strong fleet of trams.

Auckland Dockline Fleet:

Tram No. 466: One of 10 single truck tramcars constructed by the Melbourne and Metropolitan Tramways Board in 1926. Tram 466 arrived in New Zealand in 2011 and was one of the original Auckland Dockline Trams which opened the tramway in 2011.

Tram No. 881: No.881 was in active service in Melbourne until December 2014 and in July 2015, Panuku Development Auckland successfully negotiated to purchase No.881 and sister SW6 No.852 from Public Transport Victoria with them being shipped to Auckland in August 2015. After major refurbishment, No.881 is now painted in the 1930’s Auckland tramway livery of Carnation Red and Cream.

