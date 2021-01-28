Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Welcome Aboard! Auckland Dockline Trams Set To Return To Auckland Waterfront

Thursday, 28 January 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: MOTAT

The iconic Dockline Trams of Wynyard Quarter are set to return to the waterfront this Waitangi Weekend* and will be in action over the remainder of the 36th America’s Cup and beyond.

The announcement comes thanks to a new partnership between the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) and Panuku Development Auckland, Auckland Council’s urban regeneration agency.

The agreement, for an initial period of up to three years including regular reviews, will see MOTAT operate the tramway, providing its considerable tram expertise, drivers and other resources and support to ensure that the tramway runs smoothly.

For a small fare, the trams will take passengers on 1.5km loop of Wynyard Quarter along Jellicoe, Halsey, Gaunt and Daldy Streets. When operating, the heritage trams will run at regular intervals from 10am – 4pm on Sundays, long weekends and public holidays** and provide live commentary on the sights, attractions and history of the area.

MOTAT Director and Chief Executive, Michael Frawley says, “It’s a very special moment for MOTAT to be able to support the Auckland Dockline Tramway, Panuku and the council.

“MOTAT has considerable tramway experience as well as a talented team of drivers, who are excited to share and educate the public on the heritage and operation of these beautiful machines.

“From a child’s first tram ride, to the nostalgia experienced by older generations, a tram ride is a fantastic way to experience the joys of Auckland’s spectacular waterfront and the exciting events and activities happening over summer.”

The cost of traveling on the tram will be deliberately kept low, with all-day tickets priced at $2.00 for an adult and $1.00 for a child. Seniors with a SuperGold Card and under-five-year-olds ride for free.

Over the America’s Cup racing and celebrations, MOTAT is encouraging those who ride the Auckland Dockline Tram to visit MOTAT to see their fleet of trams, heritage transport and other examples of Kiwi innovation, so keep your tickets and redeem them at MOTAT against the standard general admission price***.

* Subject to licencing and certification approval by relevant authorities.

** To ensure the overall safety of the public, trams may not operate if there is heavy foot traffic in the area. More information will be available at motat.nz/experiences/auckland-dockline-tram

*** Offer for duration of the month of the 36th America’s Cup.


History of Tram’s in Auckland:

The original Auckland tramway system opened on November 17, 1902. Prior to the tramway system closing down in December 1956, trams ventured to and from City Depot in Gaunt Street, now home to the NZ Bus Depot, one of two depots that housed the city's 256 strong fleet of trams.

Auckland Dockline Fleet:

Tram No. 466: One of 10 single truck tramcars constructed by the Melbourne and Metropolitan Tramways Board in 1926. Tram 466 arrived in New Zealand in 2011 and was one of the original Auckland Dockline Trams which opened the tramway in 2011.

Tram No. 881: No.881 was in active service in Melbourne until December 2014 and in July 2015, Panuku Development Auckland successfully negotiated to purchase No.881 and sister SW6 No.852 from Public Transport Victoria with them being shipped to Auckland in August 2015. After major refurbishment, No.881 is now painted in the 1930’s Auckland tramway livery of Carnation Red and Cream.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical glass vials, a sufficiently robust “cold chain” to safely store the vaccines out in the field? All those issues remain. Currently though, production and delivery concerns are also hovering over whether the drug companies will live up to their contractual commitments, on time... More>>

 

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 