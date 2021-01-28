Tongariro Alpine Crossing - Plan Ahead And Be Prepared
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 10:39 am
Every year, emergency services respond to a number of
requests for help from people who run into difficulty while
attempting the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.
Police would
like to remind people considering the crossing to ensure
they plan appropriately and are adequately
prepared.
The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is not a
casual walk in the park – it is an alpine crossing in a
volcanic environment that requires a high level of fitness
and understanding of the weather conditions.
If you
are not used to long hikes, we recommend you do some
training before undertaking the crossing.
People
should check the weather forecast before their hike, carry
appropriate wind and waterproof clothing for sudden weather
changes, and be prepared to turn back if they become
fatigued or are uncertain about their ability to complete
the trip.
The Tongariro Alpine Crossing attracts
people from all over the country and is a memorable
achievement however Police encourages people to attempt it
with some thought, preparation and respect so it is
memorable for all the right reasons.
More information
on how to prepare for the hike can be found on the
Department of Conservation website here.
