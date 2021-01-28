Tongariro Alpine Crossing - Plan Ahead And Be Prepared

Every year, emergency services respond to a number of requests for help from people who run into difficulty while attempting the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

Police would like to remind people considering the crossing to ensure they plan appropriately and are adequately prepared.

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is not a casual walk in the park – it is an alpine crossing in a volcanic environment that requires a high level of fitness and understanding of the weather conditions.

If you are not used to long hikes, we recommend you do some training before undertaking the crossing.

People should check the weather forecast before their hike, carry appropriate wind and waterproof clothing for sudden weather changes, and be prepared to turn back if they become fatigued or are uncertain about their ability to complete the trip.

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing attracts people from all over the country and is a memorable achievement however Police encourages people to attempt it with some thought, preparation and respect so it is memorable for all the right reasons.

More information on how to prepare for the hike can be found on the Department of Conservation website here.

