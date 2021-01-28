Update #1 Clarence Valley Fire

Fire and Emergency is fighting a fire in the Ka Whata Tu O Rakihouia Conservation Park (Clarence Valley).

Our crews are working closely with the Department of Conservation (DOC).

We were alerted to the fire just after 6pm last night (27 January 2021).

There are currently nine helicopters fighting the fire. The fire is around 400ha.

Six people were evacuated from the area last night and one DOC hut at Goose Flat has been damaged.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

