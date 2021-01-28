COVID-19 Testing In Metro Auckland
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre
After a busy start, demand remains steady but has slowed
at the two pop-up community testing centres (CTCs) on
Auckland’s North Shore.
Wait times at the pop-ups
reduced steadily through the morning. At 3pm the wait time
in Orewa was under 15 minutes, and at Albany it was around
30 minutes.
Volunteers drawn from the DHB workforce
including public health nurse and social workers have been
moving through the queues, handing out bottles of water and
food, checking on people’s welfare and keeping them
up-to-date on current wait times.
Testing staff say
members of the public have been in good spirits throughout
the day.
Many people had seen coverage of the
Northland queues, had come prepared, and were patient,
understanding and appreciative even earlier in the morning
when wait times were longer.
As well as water and
food, traffic management is in place and portaloos and
sunblock are being provided at testing stations on the North
Shore.
Testing numbers continue to be high. Between
Sunday and 3pm today, 14,105 tests from metro Auckland have
been processed, all negative aside from the two positive
results returned yesterday.
For up-to-date information
on testing locations in metro Auckland, visitwww.arphs.health.nz/covid19test
For
up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call
Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/
