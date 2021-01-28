Warning Over Bikes Sold Online After Thefts In Christchurch

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

Christchurch Police are asking people to be vigilant when looking to buy bicycles online, after a number of bike thefts in the area over the past few weeks.

Two people responsible for a large number of the thefts have been arrested, and other thefts are being actively investigated.

The majority of these stolen bikes are being sold via Facebook Marketplace, and Police would remind people to take care when purchasing online.

We’d recommend you purchase from authentic sellers and genuine retailers, and websites based in New Zealand.

If you’re purchasing from an individual, we suggest you request proof of ownership, or perhaps some form of ID.

If the seller is not able to or refuses to provide these, it’s possible the item may be stolen.

Generally speaking, if the deal is too good to be true, it often is.

If you own a bike, please ensure you record the serial number, keep a copy safe, and upload to www.snap.org.nz

If you purchase a bike, please ensure you record these details as well.

Also consider a high-quality D-lock or similar to deter would-be thieves.

