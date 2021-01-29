Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Editions Of Navigational Charts For Auckland Harbour Released

Friday, 29 January 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: LINZ

New editions of two navigational charts for Auckland harbour have recently been released, providing enhanced safety as Auckland mariners take to the water in significant numbers over the summer sailing season.

The new charts are the result of a collaboration by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and Ports of Auckland in which LINZ updated the charts with data collected by Ports of Auckland.

National Hydrographer Adam Greenland says LINZ, as the New Zealand Hydrographic Authority, is responsible for producing nautical information for safety of navigation including hydrographic surveying and producing charts.

“We’re pleased that Ports of Auckland has been supplying us with high quality data to update our official charts for the benefit of all New Zealanders,” says Mr Greenland.

“Mariners using the new editions of the Auckland Harbour East and West charts will see this represented by an increase in the number of depth soundings on the electronic navigational charts and our paper charts,” Mr Greenland says.

Ports of Auckland’s GM Marine, Engineering and General Wharf Operations, Allan D’Souza, says recent changes to the built environment are now reflected in the charts. Thanks to multibeam sonar equipment on their surveying vessel Acheron the information displayed on the charts is more accurate and provides more certainty to the mariner.

“The most significant changes are the areas of the Viaduct Basin, Commercial Harbour, ferry terminals and Calliope Wharves.

“I encourage all mariners who use these areas to replace their charts as the harbour enters the peak period for summer sailing,” says Mr D’Souza.

The Auckland Harbour East chart includes the Viaduct Basin, Commercial Harbour and Calliope Wharves and the Auckland Harbour West chart includes Kauri Point and Chelsea Wharves.

Other improvements include new Aids to Navigation and amendments to existing Aids to Navigation and general updating of official names, coastline changes, magnetic variation, tidal information and minor wharves.

The Auckland Harbour East chart was last updated in September 2018 and the Auckland Harbour West chart in June 2012.

Electronic navigational charts are available at no cost through LINZ’s NZ ENC Service www.encservice.linz.govt.nz.

 

© Scoop Media

Find more from LINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News

For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>



 
 

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 