Arrest Following Upper Hutt Vehicle Break-ins
Friday, 29 January 2021, 9:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hutt Valley Police yesterday arrested a 30-year-old male
following a search warrant at a property in Silverstream,
Upper Hutt.
This arrest followed a number incidents of
vehicles being broken into in private and public parking
areas.
He will appear in Hutt Valley District Court
today charged with theft from a motor vehicle.
Police
again would like to reassure Upper Hutt residents that they
continue to investigate a number of dishonesty offences,
however offending has lowered dramatically following recent
arrests.
