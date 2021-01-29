Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Set To Benefit From Two New Funds For The Region

Friday, 29 January 2021, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Over $670,000 has been made available to the Auckland sport and recreation sector with two additional funds: Junior Players Tāmaki Makaurau and Working Together Tāmaki Makaurau, designed to support organised sport in the region.

The one-off funds are part of Aktive’s sector support initiative assisting those impacted by the more restricted lockdown Auckland faced mid-last year due to COVID-19. They are supported by community delivery partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere.

Aktive CE Dr Sarah Sandley outlines how the funds are targeted to make a difference for those impacted by the pandemic.

"Due to the additional COVID-19 lockdown Auckland faced last year, the organised sport sector has taken a hit in terms of how it would usually operate, be sustainable and retain members. With the help of our community delivery partners, we will distribute this funding to support organisations and projects working through this difficult environment."

The Junior Players Tāmaki Makaurau Fund sees $577,000 available to support tamariki and rangatahi to continue to be active through organised sport, particularly where cost of membership or cost to play has been identified as a barrier.

This one-off fund opens 9.00am 1 February 2021 and closes 11.59pm 29 March 2021.

The fund covers costs such as membership or access fees, vouchers or multi-code memberships, essential sports equipment and clothing. It has been allocated on a regional and local basis and will be distributed on merit to organisations that demonstrate they are best placed to meet the needs of tamariki and rangatahi from higher deprivation households.

The Junior Players Tāmaki Makaurau Fund will be managed by Aktive in collaboration with CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere. Specific contributions have been made from CLM Community Sport and Harbour Sport, and their investment will be specifically deployed in the South Auckland and North Harbour areas respectively. The maximum amount that an individual organisation can apply for is $20,000.

The Working Together Fund makes available $115,000 to support projects that will create transformational change as a result of organisations working together. This one-off fund opens 9.00am 1 March 2021 and closes 11.59am 3 May 2021.

This fund covers costs such as project management, governance set up, facilitators and advisors. It comprises contributions from Aktive, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, who will manage it with advice from CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport and Auckland Council. Aktive’s investment covers the whole Auckland region, and Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere’s investment must be deployed in Central Auckland (including the Howick community) and West Auckland areas. The maximum amount that can be applied for is $20,000.

Dr Sandley adds: "Our vision is to make Auckland the world’s most active city. The development of these funds is based on sector wide surveys and valuable feedback which is helping us to identify the best ways to support the Auckland sport and recreation sector, particularly Auckland’s tamariki and rangatahi.

"The Junior Players Tāmaki Makaurau and Working Together Tāmaki Makaurau Funds bring together investment from Sport New Zealand, Aktive, CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere. We are grateful to our partners for funding and supporting these additional grants for the region, and we look forward to working with them to distribute the funds."

For more information on the Junior Players Tāmaki Makaurau and Working Together Tāmaki Makaurau Funds, including guidelines and application forms, visit https://aktive.org.nz/funding/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News

For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>



 
 

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 