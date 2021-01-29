Police Officer Assaulted In Auckland

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander:

Police are aware of footage circulating on social media of an incident that occurred in Ōrakei on Thursday 28 January.

At around 9.20am, Police received reports of a man assaulting a woman in a vehicle on Quay Street.

While this was being reported to Police, the vehicle drove off along Tāmaki Drive towards Mission Bay.

Police responded to this report and the vehicle was eventually located on Kitemoana Street, Ōrakei.

It was established that the registered owner of the vehicle had numerous warrants for his arrest on serious matters.

The driver attempted to evade Police before he stopped the vehicle near the intersection with Tāmaki Drive.

During the process of the man being arrested, he allegedly began to assault a Police officer at the scene for a prolonged time.

He was eventually tasered and arrested by other Police that arrived.

As a result of this incident, the officer suffered a facial injury, as well as grazes and was taken to Auckland Hospital for observation.

Police were concerned that the incident occurred in front of a number of bystanders including those who filmed then shared it on social media.

Our staff go to work every day to keep our community safe, and this video shows a Police officer in a very dangerous, and vulnerable situation.

It is incredibly fortunate that the outcome was not worse and we are currently providing our officer with support.

The 41-year-old man involved is facing a number of serious assault and drug charges, including:

* Resisting Police

* Injuring with intent to injure

* Possession for supply of methamphetamine

* Escaping Police custody

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on 29 January 2021.

