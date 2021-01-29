Update #3 29/1/2021 2.30pm: Clarence Valley Fire
Friday, 29 January 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The fire is fully contained and under control.
Firefighters have been back out to the site this morning to
mop up.
Following further mapping this morning, the
confirmed size of the fire is 296.5ha.
A fire
investigator has gone to the site today to undertake an
investigation into the cause of the fire. This investigation
is expected to take some time to complete.
We will
continue to work closely with the Department of Conservation
and this will be our last formal
update.
