Amberley Fire: Update 1
Friday, 29 January 2021, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency New Zealand is attending a tyre fire
at Amberley, north of Christchurch.
We were first
called at about 3.10pm
Multiple crews from Amberley,
Waipara, Woodend, Waikari, Sefton, Rangiora and command unit
from Christchurch are in attendance.
Fire and
Emergency is advising people living downwind from the fire
to keep their doors and windows shut.
People in the
area are also being advised to stay away from the
fire.
